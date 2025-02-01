Spirit of Amar Ekushey helps wage July uprising: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said the spirit of Amar Ekushey inspired the country's people to wage the July uprising aiming to build a 'New Bangladesh'.

"The great explosive power to ensure the July Uprising was hidden in the commitment that was in the blood of Barkat, Salam, Rafiq, and Jabbar.

After half a century, this great explosion became a mass uprising and changed the country," he told the inaugural session of Amar Ekushey Book Fair here.

The chief adviser said this explosion instilled in their determination of building a 'New Bangladesh' and it was deeply rooted in the country's 170 million people.

"We have come to take an oath on this commitment through this ceremony of Amar Ekushey," he said.