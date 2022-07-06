476 women raped in six months: ASK

A total of 476 people have been raped in the first six months of the current year while 24 of the victims were killed after rape and six others took their own life, says Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

The human rights watchdog came up with this disclosure in a recent report on Tuesday. Different issues, including violence against women, political violence, extra-judicial killing and custodial death, persecution on religious minorities, and assault on journalists, were reflected in the ASK report.