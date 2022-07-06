476 women raped in six months: ASK

The report was compiled on the basis of media reports and its own investigations.
According to the report, some 131 people have been subjected to sexual violence in the last six months. Of them, 82 women have been molested and came under attack and five committed suicide out of the trauma.
On the flip side, three men were killed when they protested the sexual violence against women. Besides, there were 72 cases of attempted rape on women.
Some 228 women have been tortured by their family members. Of them, 140 were killed while 42 others committed suicide.
Some 98 women were tortured due to issues related to dowry. Of them, 49 women were tortured to death while six killed themselves.
The report also said rape took place in all 64 districts. Dhaka registered the highest 47 rape cases, followed by Narayanganj, Chattogram, Gazipur and Noakhali.
Regarding persecution on religious minorities, the ASK report said teachers from minor communities are being targeted in the guise of allegations of hurting religious sentiment.
Referring to the recent assaults on teachers from minor communities, the ASK said it cannot be seen as isolated issue as it also damages the education system in addition to violation of human rights.
In the previous six months, a total of 251 cases of political violence and clash took place across the country, with 44 losing life and 2,887 people receiving injuries.
Moreover, some 152 children have been killed during the six months while 26 children committed suicide, police recovered bodies of 56, 13 died mysteriously , and one was killed in failure to rape her.