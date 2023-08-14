New report on VC: HC stays suspension order of Cumilla University student

The High Court on Sunday stayed for six months the suspension order of Iqbal Monwar, a student of Cumilla University who was suspended by the university authority for publishing a report allegedly distorting the statement of the vice-chancellor, reports news agency UNB.
The HC bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order.
The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the expulsion order should not be declared illegal.
Advocate Sihab Uddin Khan represented the petitioner.
With the court order, Iqbal, an English Department student of the university, can continue his academic activities in a normal way.
On 31 July, Iqbal, the Cumilla correspondent of Dainik Jai Jai Din, published a report allegedly distorting the statement of Cumilla University vice-chancellor AFM Abdul Moin. On 2 August, the university authorities suspended him.
Later, on 9 August, a legal notice was served on education secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Cumilla University VC, pro vice-chancellor and registrar, proctor, public relations officer, and chairman of the Marketing Department of the university seeking withdrawal of the suspension order.
The notice also said that there is no evidence of the distorting the statement of the VC and Iqbal was suspended out of personal grudge of the VC.
It also said that, according to section 32 of Cumilla University Act-2006, there should be a disciplinary board but there is no existence of such board. So the suspension order issued by the CoU administration is illegal and beyond the purview of its jurisdiction.
Iqbal was performing his professional duty and there is no connection with the university, said the notice. If VC has any problem with the report then he has the right to file complaint about it with the press council but without doing that, the VC misused his power by suspending the student, said the notice.