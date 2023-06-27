Three killed in Bogura road crash

Three people, including two children, were killed and two others injured when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a human hauler on Naogaon-Bogura regional highway in Kahalu upazila of Bogura district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Aminur Rahman Tota, 24, Ashamoni, 7 and Khadiza, 3, two daughters of Rashed Sheikh of Bibirpukur area, reports UNB.
Md Shahinuzzaman, Bogura sadar police station officer-in-charge , said the accident occurred around 9:00 am when the Gaibandha-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit the fish-laden human hauler, leaving two dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured -- Rashed Sheikh and his wife Josna Begum and one of their children -- were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared the child dead.