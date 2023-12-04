PM Hasina orders to restore rivers, canals in capital, adjacent areas

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday ordered the concerned authorities to take necessary initiatives to restore all canals in capital Dhaka and its adjacent areas as well as Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Turag and Balu rivers in the quickest possible time.

The Prime minister issued this directive at a meeting on the presentation of the survey report and the policy decision for the adoption of the related project in light of the master plan designed to prevent pollution and protect the navigability of the rivers around Dhaka at the cabinet room of her office (PMO).

Prime minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Seven hotspots have been identified for restoration of rivers and canals in and around Dhaka, he said. The places are: Gazipur, Garanchatbari, Savar, Purbachal, Kalyanpur, Narayanganj and Kamrangirchar.