PM Hasina calls for extending preferential market access for graduating LDCs

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today advocated for at least six-year extension of preferential market access for graduating LDCs like Bangladesh as she placed a five-point recommendation before the development partners at an event on the sidelines of LDC5 conference.

"I wish to make five suggestions for our development partners and firstly for extension of preferential market access for graduating LDCs like Bangladesh for at least six years; and, supporting their trade facilitation and capacity building, including through aid-for-trade," she said.

The premier was addressing the event titled "Global Partnership for Smooth and Sustainable Graduation: Marching Towards Smart Bangladesh" held at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

In her second suggestion she opted for enhancing FDI flow in graduating LDCs through incentives to the private sector, and updating mutually beneficial investment protection agreements.

Thirdly, she called for promoting sustainable industrial growth in graduating LDCs, including by way of supporting their private sector for efficient resource management, to improve industrial relations, and through fair pricing.

The prime minister in her fourth suggestion said innovative financing mechanisms should be developed so that the cost of borrowing remains sustainable for graduating LDCs during their transition phase

In fifth recommendation, she stressed financing viable physical and digital infrastructure projects in graduating LDCs; and, supporting their continued investment in human capital formation and institutional reforms.