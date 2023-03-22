Livestock department to sell milk-egg-meat at higher price at Ramadan  

A press release from the ministry says they will sell beef at Tk 640 per kg, mutton at Tk 940, broiler (eviscerated) at Tk 340 per kg, milk Tk 80 per litre and egg Tk 10 per piece. Compared to the last year, the price of beef per kg was hiked by Tk 90, mutton by Tk 140, broiler by Tk 140, milk by Tk 20 and egg by Tk 10 per hali (four pieces).