Livestock department to sell milk-egg-meat at higher price at Ramadan  

However, the prices they have fixed this year for these nutritious foods are higher than that of last year by minimum Tk 10 to highest Tk 140. Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim will inaugurate the sale activities on Thursday, the first Ramadan.
A press release from the ministry says they will sell beef at Tk 640 per kg, mutton at Tk 940, broiler (eviscerated) at Tk 340 per kg, milk Tk 80 per litre and egg Tk 10 per piece. Compared to the last year, the price of beef per kg was hiked by Tk 90, mutton by Tk 140, broiler by Tk 140, milk by Tk 20 and egg by Tk 10 per hali (four pieces).
Requesting to be unnamed, a senior official of the department told Prothom Alo that they purchase milk, egg and meat from the farmers and some organisations and try to sell the products at lower price than that of the market. This year the production costs increased. So, the price was raised at the farmers’ level.
Where to get
The department will sell products at 20 places in Dhaka city.
These are: Abdul Gani Road in Khamarbari, Japan Garden City in Mohammadpur, Mirpur 60 feet Road, Azimpur Matrisadan, Nayabazar in Old Dhaka, Arambagh, Notun Bazar, Kalshi in Mirpur, Khilgaon rail gate, Lucas intersection in Nakhalpara, Kitchen market in Segunbagicha, Bachila in Mohammadpur, Diabari in Uttara, Jatrabari, Gabtali, Hazaribagh, Karail slum in Banani, Kamrangirchar and Rampura.