SC acquits death row convict Jamaat leader ATM Azhar

Death row convict Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam has been acquitted of the charges of crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court unanimously passed the order today, Tuesday.

A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice paseed the order accepting the appeal of ATM Azharul Islam.

The SC scrapped its earlier judgement that upheld the conviction and death sentence given by the International Crimes Tribunal to ATM Azharul Islam in this case.