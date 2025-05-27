SC acquits death row convict Jamaat leader ATM Azhar
Death row convict Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam has been acquitted of the charges of crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court unanimously passed the order today, Tuesday.
A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice paseed the order accepting the appeal of ATM Azharul Islam.
The SC scrapped its earlier judgement that upheld the conviction and death sentence given by the International Crimes Tribunal to ATM Azharul Islam in this case.
The apex court also directed the jail authorities to release Azharul from jail immediately if he is not arrested in other case.
Earlier, following the conclusion of the appeal hearing, the Appellate Division had scheduled 27 May for the verdict.
The appeal was listed as the first item on Tuesday's cause list. At 9:55 am, after taking their seats, the judges of the Appellate Division delivered the verdict.
On 30 December 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Azharul to death for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.
Azharul appealed against the verdict on 28 January 2015. After hearing the appeal, the Appellate Division delivered its judgment on 30 October 2019.
The full verdict was published on 15 March 2020. Following the publication, Azharul filed a review petition with the Appellate Division on 19 July 2020.
After hearing the review petition, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal on 26 February this year and directed the submission of the case summary within two weeks.
The summary was subsequently submitted, and after hearing the appeal, the court delivered its final judgment today.
Azharul was arrested on 22 August 2012, from his residence in the capital's Moghbazar on charges of crimes against humanity. He remains in custody.
Mohammad Shishir Monir argued on behalf of the appellant, assisted by lawyer Syed Md Rayhan Uddin. Additional attorney general Aneek R Haque and prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim represented the state.