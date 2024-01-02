71pc households worried over rising food price

High food inflation persists in Bangladesh over the last year and rising food prices remain a concern to 71 per cent of households, according to a World Bank report.
The Food Security Update released by the World Bank in December classified the countries in four categories based on inflation rate and placed Bangladesh in the second category.
According to the World Bank report, food inflation was lower in India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Nepal than Bangladesh in October-November while the figure was much higher in Pakistan.
Currently, according to the last population census, there are 41 million households in the country, and that means, as per the World Bank report, about 29.1 million households are worried over rising food prices.
South Asian Network on Economic Modeling's (SANEM) executive director Selim Raihan told Prothom Alo, “If food inflation rate soars, a large number of populations will be at a risk of poverty. We had conducted a survey in the beginning of the last year, and found 70 per cent of families with low income experience food insecurity.”
What the World Bank report says
According to the World Bank report, Bangladesh's targets for 2022-23 production of food grains were marginally underachieved. The government is procuring for buffer stocks. There were stocks of 1.85 million tonnes of food grains (rice and wheat) till 10 December, which was 1.76 million tonnes in June. The government has procured rice exceeding targets by 11 per cent.
Nevertheless, Bangladesh remains a food importer, and the softening of commodity prices has caused the food grain import bill to be 1.4 per cent lower than in 2022, and prices of non-grain food items were 20 per cent lower. Domestic rice prices have remained largely stable, although the price of high-quality rice has fallen since April. Bangladesh introduced a rice export ban on October 17th that includes aromatic and non-aromatic rice, the report read.
