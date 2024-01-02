71pc households worried over rising food price

High food inflation persists in Bangladesh over the last year and rising food prices remain a concern to 71 per cent of households, according to a World Bank report.

The Food Security Update released by the World Bank in December classified the countries in four categories based on inflation rate and placed Bangladesh in the second category.

According to the World Bank report, food inflation was lower in India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Nepal than Bangladesh in October-November while the figure was much higher in Pakistan.