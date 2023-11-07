Food inflation highest in 11 years 9 months  

Food inflation seems to be slipping out of control, remaining above 12 per cent for three consecutive months.

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), food inflation reached 12.56 per cent in October, marking the highest rate in the past 11 years 9 months. On Monday night, BBS released updated inflation figures, revealing that the overall price inflation also saw a slight increase to 9.93 per cent in October.

Inflation is like a tax that burdens everyone, regardless of their wealth. Food inflation, in particular, has surged, affecting the poor and the middle class. Currently, the prices of various goods in the market are significantly high. Prices of essential items, such as eggs, onions, and potatoes, are fluctuating. Additionally, the costs of vegetables, fish, and meat have also risen.