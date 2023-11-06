Inflation rises to 9.93pc in October

The general point-to-point inflation rate increased slightly in October as it reached 9.93 per cent up from 9.63 per cent in September 2023 mainly due to the slight uptrend in both food and non-food inflation.

The general point-to-point inflation rate in August, 2023 was 9.92 per cent, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The BBS data showed that the food inflation increased to 12.56 per cent in October 2023 up from 12.37 per cent in September.

On the other hand, the non-food inflation rate also increased to 8.30 per cent in October up from 7.82 per cent in September.

The general point to point inflation rate both at the urban and rural areas also increased last month.