No contestant against AL candidates in 19 districts

According to the election commission, 162 people have filed nomination papers for the post of chairman in 61 districts. A total of 1983 people have submitted nomination papers for the post of member. As many as 715 people will vie for the reserved women member posts.
The zila parishad has the same number of ordinary members as the total upazila of the concerned district. The council is constituted with one-third (to the nearest whole number) women members including the chairperson.
General voters do not vote in this election. Elected representatives of upazila parishad, city corporation, municipality and union parishad are voters here.
The districts that have filed one nomination each for the post of chairman are Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Narayanganj, Feni, Barguna, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet.
As per the announced schedule, the selection of nomination papers is on 18 September and the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is on 25 September. Symbols will be allotted on 26 September.
Voting will be done through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The deputy commissioners concerned will perform the duty of returning officer in this election.
Political analysts say that ordinary voters do not vote in Zila Parishad. Elected representatives of the local government are voters here. The ruling Awami League has exclusive control over the local government system. As a result, getting the nomination of Awami League in the zila parishad is tantamount to confirmation of victory.
After the announcement of the schedule, about 500 people applied for the nomination of Awami League for the post of chairman of 61 zila parishads.
The names of party candidates for 60 zila parishads were announced at the joint meeting of Awami League's parliamentary and local government public representative nomination board at Ganabhaban on the night of 10 September.
The term of the remaining 61 zila parishads of the country, except for the three hill districts, ended on 17 April. Then on 27 April, the outgoing chairmen were appointed as administrators of their respective district councils.