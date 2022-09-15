No contestant against AL candidates in 19 districts

No one has filed nomination papers against the Awami League nominated candidates for the post of chairman in 19 districts for the upcoming election.

As a result, they are going to be elected unopposed.

Except for the three district councils of Chittagong Hill Tracts (Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachari), in the remaining 61 zila parishads (district council) elections will be held on 17 October. Thursday was the last day for submission of nomination papers.