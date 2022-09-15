Bangladesh

Zila parishad polls

No contestant against AL candidates in 19 districts

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
No one has filed nomination papers against the Awami League nominated candidates for the post of chairman in 19 districts for the upcoming election.

As a result, they are going to be elected unopposed.

Except for the three district councils of Chittagong Hill Tracts (Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachari), in the remaining 61 zila parishads (district council) elections will be held on 17 October. Thursday was the last day for submission of nomination papers.

According to the election commission, 162 people have filed nomination papers for the post of chairman in 61 districts. A total of 1983 people have submitted nomination papers for the post of member. As many as 715 people will vie for the reserved women member posts.

The zila parishad has the same number of ordinary members as the total upazila of the concerned district. The council is constituted with one-third (to the nearest whole number) women members including the chairperson.

General voters do not vote in this election. Elected representatives of upazila parishad, city corporation, municipality and union parishad are voters here.

The districts that have filed one nomination each for the post of chairman are Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Narayanganj, Feni, Barguna, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet.

 As per the announced schedule, the selection of nomination papers is on 18 September and the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is on 25 September. Symbols will be allotted on 26 September.

Voting will be done through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The deputy commissioners concerned will perform the duty of returning officer in this election.

Political analysts say that ordinary voters do not vote in Zila Parishad. Elected representatives of the local government are voters here. The ruling Awami League has exclusive control over the local government system. As a result, getting the nomination of Awami League in the zila parishad is tantamount to confirmation of victory.

After the announcement of the schedule, about 500 people applied for the nomination of Awami League for the post of chairman of 61 zila parishads.

The names of party candidates for 60 zila parishads were announced at the joint meeting of Awami League's parliamentary and local government public representative nomination board at Ganabhaban on the night of 10 September.

The term of the remaining 61 zila parishads of the country, except for the three hill districts, ended on 17 April. Then on 27 April, the outgoing chairmen were appointed as administrators of their respective district councils.

