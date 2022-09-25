‘Missing’ Rahima of Khulna found alive in Faridpur: Police

Rahima Begum of Khulna’s Daulatpur, who had been missing since 27 August, was found alive in Faridpur, police said.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) found her alive in Faridpur’s Boalmari at around 10:45 pm Saturday, KMP Deputy Commissioner (North) Molla Jahangir Hossain told UNB.

“A team of police conducted a drive in Syedpur village after receiving information that Rahima had gone into hiding there. They are now on their way to Khulna,” Molla Jahangir added.