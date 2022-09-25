‘Missing’ Rahima of Khulna found alive in Faridpur: Police

The development comes after 52-year-old Rahima’s elder daughter Moriom Mannan, whose campaign to find her mother for almost a month stirred the nation, suspected the body of an unidentified woman buried in Mymensingh as her mother.
Also, Moriom, in a Facebook post, said they had put up “missing” posters in Khulna city, hoping that they would get their mother back.
On 27 August, Rahima went missing after she had left her home in the Banikpara area of Doulatpur at 10:00pm to fetch water.
Her daughters found her sandals, scarf and water pot. A newer pair of sandals though, had gone missing and that fuelled speculation that she had left home on her own.
The family first filed a complaint with the police, based on which the law enforcement lodged a first information report (FIR) against some people over Rahima’s disappearance.
On 13 September, after Rahima remained missing for 17 days and police failed to find her, her younger daughter Aduri Akter appealed to a Khulna court to transfer the case to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Moriom said.
Family members said Rahima often received death threats from some of her neighbours whom she had sued in 2019 over a land dispute.