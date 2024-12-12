ACC imposes travel ban on 5 Ex-lawmakers, their family members

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has imposed travel restrictions on five former lawmakers and their family members, said a ACC release today, Thursday.

The decision was taken today, a day after joining of the new commission of the ACC with Dr. Mohammad Abdul Momen as its chairman.

The five former lawmakers are- Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim of Feni-1, Nur Nabi Chowdhury Shawn of Bhola-3, Abu Zahir of Hobiganj-3, HM Ibrahim of Noakhali-1 and Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan of Lakhipur-2.