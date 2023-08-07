Digital Security Act to be abolished, new law in the offing: Govt

Different quarters in the country raised a demand to cancel the act.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called upon the Bangladesh government on 1 April to suspend the Digital Security Act immediately.

Volker Türk said, "I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online."

“I call again on the authorities to impose an immediate moratorium on its use and to comprehensively reform its provisions to bring them in line with the requirements of international human rights law. My office has already provided detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision," he added.