229 journalists sued under DSA

A total of 229 journalists have been indicted under the controversial Digital Security Act in the last three and a half years. Some 56 of them have been arrested. They were arrested immediately after the case was recorded without any scrutiny.

Article-19, an UK-based international agency working on freedom of expression, came up with these figures analysing different media reports published from January 2020 to March 2023.

The rights activists say the implementation of this act itself is a misuse. A large portion of the defendants in these cases are journalists. And the leaders and activists of ruling Awami League are plaintiffs in most cases.

Article-19 has analysed the data of some 1,150 cases filed under the DSA and 115 of these cases were lodged against the journalists. Some 229 journalists were made accused in these cases.