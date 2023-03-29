Case filed against Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman under DSA

As per the case statement, the case was filed at 2:15am on Wednesday, 29 March 2023 and the plaintiff resides in Kallaynpur area.

According to information available on Facebook page of Syed Md Golam Kirbria, he is the general secretary of Juba League’s Dhaka City North ward 11 unit and a former member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhattra League.

Syed Md Golam Kirbria said in the case statement, “I read a news on the website of the Prothom Alo while I was browsing internet in front of Al Raji Hospital in Framgate area near Tejgaon police station around 1:32am on Wednesday. The news was also shared on its Facebook page."

The report was published with a photo of a child holding flowers in hands in front of the National Mausoleum at Savar, said the case statement.

The report said that the boy’s name is Zakir Hossain and he said, “What would I do with the independence if I don’t have rice to eat. I sweat when I go to market; we need freedom of fish, meat and rice.” This news went viral on social media