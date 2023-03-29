Case filed against Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman: Home minister

Several plainclothesmen identifying themselves as members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) picked up Shamsuzzaman, from his house in Savar near Jahangirnagar University early Wednesday morning.
However, local police and officials of Dhaka division’s CID said they are not aware of the matter.
Replying to a query on detention of Shamsuzzaman, Asaduzzaman Khan said, “Laws goes by its own and everything including the state runs as per the laws. If anyone seeks justice after being aggrieved and if any aggrieved person files a case at a police station, police can take action accordingly. As far as I know, a case has been filed.”
Replying to another query on who filed the case, the home minister said, “I haven’t received all report yet. You are asking me, but I myself learned about it in various ways. Something happened centering it. I am not clear yet and I will inform you after receiving the detailed report.”
Asaduzzaman Khan further said, “However, the quote, which the Prothom Alo journalist and other people cited, was not correct, and you the journalists have broadcast this through Ekattar TV. You the journalists also felt aggrieved and broadcast the news in Ekattar TV where it was shown beautifully that the news of Prothom Alo was baseless, false and intentional. We think anyone would feel aggrieved if someone publishes such fake news on Independence Day despite we have developed so much. You people did not like this news of Prothom Alo too.”
Replying to another query on the case against journalist Shamsuzzaman, the home minister said, “I have already said a case has been registered. I haven’t received all the updates yet. I am telling you based of scattered information that I have got. I need a little more time to tell you everything specifically.”
So, why was Shamsuzzaman picked up in the dead of the night? In reply, Asaduzzaman Khan said, “I have already said I have to know about it.”