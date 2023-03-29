Case filed against Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman: Home minister

Hours after detention of Prothom Alo's staff correspondent in Savar, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said a case has been filed against Shamsuzzaman.

“If anyone seeks justice after being aggrieved and if any aggrieved person files a case at a police station, police can take action accordingly. As far as I know, a case has been filed (against Shamsuzzaman),” he said on Wednesday.

The minister came up with the development while replaying to queries from newspersons on the detention of Shamsuzzaman at the secretariat around 2:00pm on Wednesday.