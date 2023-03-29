Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman picked up from home by plainclothesmen identifying themselves as CID

The persons identifying themselves as CID men, called the owner of the house when they were taking Shamsuzzaman away. They told him that the state had objection to a report of Shamsuzzaman and so he was being taken for interrogation.

Chief security officer of Jahangirnagar University, Sudeepto Shaheen, told Prothom Alo, “I did not know about the matter earlier. At 1:30 am the police contacted me. Shamsuzzaman’s sister-in-law is an official of our university. They used that connection to take me to Shamsuzzaman’s house.”

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia police station, SM Kamruzzaman, however, told Prothom Alo in the morning that he knew nothing of the incident. They had not arrested anyone, he said.

Prothom Alo spoke to the Dhaka district superintendent of police Md Asaduzzaman twice about the matter. At 8:30 in the morning today, Wednesday, he told Prothom Alo that he had no information about Shamsuzzaman being detained.

At 10:00 am, Dhaka division CID deputy inspector general Md Imam Hossain was contacted. He said he was in charge of Dhaka division CID. No one of his department had gone to detain Shamsuzzaman, he said.