Measles: Couple loses only child born after 11 years of marriage

After 11 years of marriage, Farzana Islam and her husband Helal Bhuiyan had finally become parents through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Their only son, Fayaz Hasan Tajim, brought long-awaited joy into their lives — but that happiness lasted less than a year.

Tajim died on 22 April at the age of 8 months and 18 days after suffering from measles.

Farzana had named her Facebook account “Tajim er Ammu” in devotion to her son. Speaking emotionally, she described him as the centre of their hopes and dreams after a difficult journey to parenthood.