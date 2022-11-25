Seeking immediate help and complaints higher in Dhaka

It was a female teacher who had shared the incident with this correspondent. She used to live in Dhaka towards the beginning of her marriage in 2020.

In April the next year, while quarrelling with her about her dowry, her in-laws pushed her into a pond at their house in the village.

Later, her husband kept pushing into the pond and making her stand in the water for hours.

At her screams and cries, a few people from the village called the national emergency service at 999 several times and the local police came to her rescue.

Following the incident she filed a case against her husband on the accusation of torture for dowry.