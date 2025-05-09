Hasnat Abdullah calls mass gathering after Jummah to press for AL ban
Hasnat Abdullah, the chief organiser for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has announced a mass gathering after Jummah prayers on Friday to demand a ban on the Awami League.
He said the gathering would be held in front of the fountain on the east side of Jamuna, the residence of the chief adviser. He called on people of all political affiliations and beliefs to join the programme.
Hasnat said, “Construction of a stage in front of the fountain has begun. There will be a sea of people there after Friday prayers. Today they will understand who truly wants the Awami League banned.”
He made the announcement at around 8:30 am on Friday during the ongoing protest in front of Jamuna. A press conference was also held there after 8:00 am.
The protest that began at 10:00 pm on Thursday in front of Jamuna, the residence of the interim government’s chief advisor, demanding a ban on the Awami League, is still ongoing. Eight hours have already passed.
At 6:00 am on Friday, several hundred leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were seen protesting, chanting slogans one after another.
Around 8:00 am, Jamaat leaders and activists joined the protest in front of Jamuna. Several hundred of them, led by Jamaat’s Dhaka South City Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, participated in the demonstration.
NCP leaders and activists have been chanting slogans in front of Jamuna—sometimes continuously, sometimes with breaks.
In a brief speech around 2:00 am on Friday, the party’s convener Nahid Islam said, “The first responsibility of the interim government was to ban the Awami League. We have raised that demand both outside and inside the government. Yet today, after nine months, we are once again compelled to take to the streets to demand the banning of the Awami League.”
Around 1:00 am early on Friday, NCP convenor Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain arrived in front of Jamuna with a procession. Central leaders of the party were also present there.
Alongside the NCP, leaders and activists from various other organisations also joined the protest. After 1:00 am, several leaders and activists from Hefazat-e-Islam arrived in front of Jamuna.
Then some leaders and activists from the AB Party arrived in front of Jamuna around 1:30 am. And the central leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir arrived there around 2:00 am.