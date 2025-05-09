Hasnat Abdullah calls mass gathering after Jummah to press for AL ban

Hasnat Abdullah, the chief organiser for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has announced a mass gathering after Jummah prayers on Friday to demand a ban on the Awami League.

He said the gathering would be held in front of the fountain on the east side of Jamuna, the residence of the chief adviser. He called on people of all political affiliations and beliefs to join the programme.

Hasnat said, “Construction of a stage in front of the fountain has begun. There will be a sea of people there after Friday prayers. Today they will understand who truly wants the Awami League banned.”