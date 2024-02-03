Contraceptives dwindling in government stock

According to government records, 37 per cent of the eligible couples (of reproductive age) receive contraceptives from the government sector and 3 per cent from NGOs. The remaining 60 per cent avail this from the private sector.

The supply of contraceptives didn't suddenly exhaust overnight. The family planning directorate's website has a record of the contraceptives in stock. This is updated regularly. Despite observing the dwindling stock, the family planning directorate and the health ministry did nothing to replenish it.

Experts say that this situation has emerged due to the lack of accountability. If this state of affairs in public service continues for long, there is risk that this will have an adverse impact on the country's population. However, despite attempts to contact concerned government officials, they were not available for comment on the matter.

Bangladesh has significant success in population control. During the time of the country's independence, a reproductively capable woman would give birth to over 6 children on average. Now a mother, on average, gives birth to two children. This has been possible due to the increased use of contraception. In 1975, around 8 per cent of the eligible couple would use family planning methods. In 2022 that went up to 64 per cent. On one hand the government is talking about increasing family planning services, yet on the other there is a crisis of contraceptives at the field level.