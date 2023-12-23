Tk 922b siphoned off from banking sector: CPD

A staggering Tk 922.61 billion has been illicitly siphoned off from the banking sector in the previous 15 years from 2008. The sum accounts for more than 12 per cent of the last national budget and can easily address the prevailing budget deficit.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) came up with the observation in a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.

According to the CPD, the funds were extracted through 24 instances of irregularities in both public and private banks, as reported by mainstream media outlets.