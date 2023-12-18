Letter to five banks warning for future: Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has admitted to sending letters to five Shariah-based banks facing liquidity crisis for closing all sorts of their transactions. The central bank has claimed this move as a part of its Motijheel branch’s regular activity.

However, the final decision regarding this is yet to be taken. The BB will come to a decision after observing the situation after the stipulated time (26 December). However, the five banks have advertised in the media denying getting any letter from the central bank.

BB spokesperson Mezbaul Haque, while addressing an emergency press briefing on Sunday, disclosed the developments.

The five banks in crisis are Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd., First Security Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank. All these five banks are owned by the S Alam Group.