Liquidity crisis drives five Shariah-based banks towards halt in transactions

While the current account status with Bangladesh Bank has been negative, the central bank has regularly been providing these banks with loans. This provision is being made so that the clients do not fail to withdraw their deposits.

These five Islamic banks have been facing liquidity crisis for a year now. While deposits have increased in these banks, they are not keeping the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) funds deposited in the central bank. As a result, fines and interests are piling up. And many of them are not even paying the fines.

Bangladesh Bank's spokesman Mezbaul Haque was unwilling to speak directly about the matter. However, he told Prothom Alo that if the central bank has issued any letter, it will act accordingly. The banks facing liquidity crisis borrow money from Bangladesh Bank in various ways. After that if they fail to keep the cash deposited as committed, the central bank can take action. The Islamic banks have structural problems with liquidity management and so these banks were given a deadline until November.