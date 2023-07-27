Liquidity crunch: Six Shariah-based banks incur fines daily

Six Shariah-based banks grappling with a severe liquidity crisis are counting penalty interests or fines on a regular basis due to their failure in depositing the required amount of cash with the central bank.

The crisis has turned so acute that they are even failing to settle the penalty interests fully. Against such a backdrop, the Bangladesh Bank has stipulated until September to address the liquidity challenges and pay the fines.

The banks facing liquidity issues are Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL), Social Islami Bank (SIBL), First Security Islami Bank (FSIBL), Global Islami Bank (GIBL), Union, and ICB Islamic Bank.