Ex-MP Fazle Karim, 2 others arrested: BGB
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three people, including former Awami League lawmaker ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, from Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura border early Thursday.
The two others are Md. Hannan Molla, former union parishad member of Nurpur area under Akhaura upazila and local Md. Nayeem Chowdhury, also a suspected human trafficker.
Md. Shariful Islam, public relations officer of the BGB Headquarters, confirmed the matter.
Lt. Col. Farah Md. Imtiaz, commandant of the BGB-25 Battalion in Sarail, said a BGB team arrested the three while trying to intrude into India through Akhaura border in Abdullahpur area around 6:50 am.
Fazle Karim served as the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee of the railways ministry. He was elected as an MP several times from Chattogram’s Raozan upazila.