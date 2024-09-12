Ex-MP Fazle Karim, 2 others arrested: BGB

Md. Shariful Islam, public relations officer of the BGB Headquarters, confirmed the matter.

Lt. Col. Farah Md. Imtiaz, commandant of the BGB-25 Battalion in Sarail, said a BGB team arrested the three while trying to intrude into India through Akhaura border in Abdullahpur area around 6:50 am.

Fazle Karim served as the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee of the railways ministry. He was elected as an MP several times from Chattogram’s Raozan upazila.