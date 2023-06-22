Eleven embassies, high commissions express concern over journalist Rabbani murder

Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, an association of 11 embassies and high commissions in Dhaka, has expressed deep concerns over the deadly 15 June attack on Golam Rabbani Nadeem, the Jamalpur district correspondent of BanglaNews24.com and the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.
The MFC sent a statement to media on Wednesday which read, "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. We are encouraged to learn that authorities have taken action by arresting the suspected perpetrators of the killing and by initiating legal proceedings."
The statement also added that journalists play a vital role in asking difficult questions, reporting the facts, and promoting the free flow of ideas.
The MFC has called on all in positions of influence in Bangladeshi society to speak up for press freedom, the right of journalists to work without fear of retribution or harm, and the need to hold to account those responsible for attacks on journalists, it added further.
The embassies and high commissions signing the statement are Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States.