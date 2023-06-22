Eleven embassies, high commissions express concern over journalist Rabbani murder

Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, an association of 11 embassies and high commissions in Dhaka, has expressed deep concerns over the deadly 15 June attack on Golam Rabbani Nadeem, the Jamalpur district correspondent of BanglaNews24.com and the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.

The MFC sent a statement to media on Wednesday which read, "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. We are encouraged to learn that authorities have taken action by arresting the suspected perpetrators of the killing and by initiating legal proceedings."