Dhaka University students leave campus after clash with police

The policemen took positions at the VC Chattar area and were firing tear gas shells and sound grenades.

The dispersed protesters later gathered in the Masterda Surja Sen Hall area and launched a counterattack with brick chips. At one stage, the police approached to the Surja Sen Hall premises and the protesting students took refuge in the nearby halls around 5:30pm.

Later, Saiful Alam Chowdhury, a journalism department professor, came to the scene and talked to the policemen. They paused their attacks for a while, facilitating a safe exit for the protesters from halls.