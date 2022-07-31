PM Hasina, Modi likely to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Sept

While PM Hasina is expected to visit India any time between 5 and 7 September and stay for two to three days, the visit has been accorded utmost importance by the Modi government as Dhaka happens to be one of India’s closest allies.

Considered to be Bangladesh’s largest power plant, the coal-fired station is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between India’s NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board. The project is worth US$ 1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, trial runs between Kolkata-Chattogram-Mongla ports for Bangladesh and India trade will begin posting a new chapter in the bilateral ties.