Archbishop emeritus Patrick D’Rozario slams 6 US congressmen’s letter to Biden

Archbishop Emeritus Patrick D’Rozario strongly criticised the portrayal of Bangladesh’s Christian community as “persecuted” under the present government, countering the contentious letter sent by six US congressmen to President Biden, UNB reports.

Calling such assertions “incorrect”, the former Archbishop of Dhaka insisted that the government has stood by the Christian community in Bangladesh against bigots.

The congressmen’s letter to the US President sought the latter’s intervention, saying: “Sheikh Hasina’s government also has persecuted Bangladesh’s minority Christian population – burning and looting places of worship, jailing pastors, and breaking up families when religious conversion occurs.”