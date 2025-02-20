ACC sues ex-BB governor Atiur, economist Barkat and 21 others

ACC director general (prevention) Akhter Hossain told the media that Atiur Rahman, the then governor of the central bank, and Abul Barkat, the then chairman of the Janata Bank, allegedly colluded to approve loans amounting to Tk 2.97 billion to 22 entities under the AnonTex Group through fraudulent means.

According to the ACC documents, the case has been filed for embezzling Tk 2.97 billion from the Janata Bank, through the AnonTex Group entities, and the accused include Atiur Rahman, Abul Barkat and 21 others.

Earlier, the ACC investigated the same incident of money embezzlement and closed the case in 2022, citing a lack of evidence against the accused.