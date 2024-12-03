Video footage circulated as vandalism in Bangladesh temple is actually from West Bengal, India
RT India recently shared a video on its X account, claiming that Hindu temples had been attacked and idols vandalised in Bangladesh.
However, the fact-checking organisation Rumour Scanner has debunked this information, stating that the video does not originate from Bangladesh but from West Bengal, India.
The video, which was posted by RT India on Monday, has garnered over a thousand views.
In a Facebook post, Rumour Scanner clarified that the footage is actually from a Kali temple in Bardhaman, West Bengal.
The organisation further stated that the claims of an attack or vandalism at the temple are false.
The video, in fact, shows religious rituals being performed at the temple in Bardhaman and has been mistakenly shared as a depiction of vandalism at a temple in Bangladesh.