Video footage circulated as vandalism in Bangladesh temple is actually from West Bengal, India

The video, which was posted by RT India on Monday, has garnered over a thousand views.

In a Facebook post, Rumour Scanner clarified that the footage is actually from a Kali temple in Bardhaman, West Bengal.

The organisation further stated that the claims of an attack or vandalism at the temple are false.

The video, in fact, shows religious rituals being performed at the temple in Bardhaman and has been mistakenly shared as a depiction of vandalism at a temple in Bangladesh.