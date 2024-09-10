US keen to work with interim govt, dismisses involvement in protests

The United States has reiterated its readiness and interest to work with the interim government in Bangladesh in the run up to its democratic future.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of the US department of state, said this while responding to queries at a press briefing on Monday.

A journalist asked about the US stance on recent political developments in Bangladesh as it has been one month since the interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus took charge.

He also drew the spokesperson’s attention to some media reports from India that suggested Chinese involvement in recent student protests in Bangladesh, and sought to know about the US assessment and if there are any strategic concerns in the region.