AI-powered ‘auto fine system’ to be introduced on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

The Highway Police is set to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to ensure highway safety, strengthen traffic discipline and take action against vehicles violating traffic laws.

To this end, it will soon launch an ‘auto fine system’ on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The information was announced in a press release issued by the Highway Police headquarters today, Saturday.

Reportedly, automatic action will be taken against violations of traffic laws on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, including speeding beyond the prescribed limit, illegal parking and driving on the wrong side of the road from 18 August.

Under the system, AI-powered cameras using advanced technology will identify vehicles violating traffic laws and automatically initiate cases against them.