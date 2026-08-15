AI-powered ‘auto fine system’ to be introduced on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
The Highway Police is set to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to ensure highway safety, strengthen traffic discipline and take action against vehicles violating traffic laws.
To this end, it will soon launch an ‘auto fine system’ on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
The information was announced in a press release issued by the Highway Police headquarters today, Saturday.
Reportedly, automatic action will be taken against violations of traffic laws on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, including speeding beyond the prescribed limit, illegal parking and driving on the wrong side of the road from 18 August.
Under the system, AI-powered cameras using advanced technology will identify vehicles violating traffic laws and automatically initiate cases against them.
The registered owner of the vehicle will then receive details of the case via SMS on their mobile phone. After receiving the information, owners of vehicles found violating the law will be able to pay the fine through designated mobile banking services, such as bKash and Nagad, the press release said.
According to Highway Police sources, semi-automated AI cameras are already being used to manage traffic in the capital, but fully automated AI cameras have been installed on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway for the first time. Under the system, around 250 kilometres of the highway will be monitored. A total of 1,427 cameras have been installed for this purpose.
The system has already begun operating on a trial basis. Cases will officially start being filed from 18 August. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed is expected to inaugurate the initiative.
The Highway Police also said the technology-based system would enable traffic violations on the highway to be detected quickly, relevant information to be stored and fines to be collected in accordance with regulations more swiftly, transparently, accurately and effectively.
The system is expected to help raise public awareness about compliance with traffic laws, improve discipline on the highway and reduce road accidents. The Highway Police has sought cooperation from passengers, transport owners and workers’ leaders in implementing the initiative.