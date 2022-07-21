Office-hour reduction depends on situation: State minister

There was a proposal to slash the office-hour to save energy, in addition to other decisions, but no decision has been made yet in this regard. Everything will operate normally if the situation does not require any tough decision, he said.
The state minister also said, “We are slowly heading towards managing everything. All concerned have already been informed though the issue is now at the discussion level. A decision will be made considering the situation.”
"Everything will go well if we save 25 per cent fuel for now. It is possible if all remain careful at their places," Farhad said, adding that the authorities are sincere to keep everything normal.