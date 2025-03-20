Jamaat submits opinion to national consensus commission
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted its recommendations to the National Consensus Commission regarding key reforms proposed by five different commissions. In its submission, the party emphasised its support for holding elections under a proportional representation system.
Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar shared this information with reporters after submitting the party’s opinion in a spreadsheet to the consensus commission. The submission was made to Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the commission, at its office in the Jatiya Sangsad Building.
Following the submission, Mia Golam Parwar stated that Jamaat-e-Islami had thoroughly reviewed the reform commission recommendations under the leadership of party amir Shafiqur Rahman before finalising their written opinions.
He further noted that the party has proposed several measures to ensure neutral elections, with a particular focus on the proportional representation system. Jamaat also expressed its agreement on a bicameral parliament, though it has specific views on its structure and implementation.
Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, clarified that the commission is working independently and facing no external pressure. He also informed reporters that the BNP has committed to submitting its opinion within the next two to three days.
When asked about discussions with the National Citizens Party (NCP), Ali Riaz stated that no meetings with the party are scheduled for the next two to three days. However, if the NCP submits its opinions, it will be included in post-Eid discussions alongside other political parties.