Jamaat submits opinion to national consensus commission

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted its recommendations to the National Consensus Commission regarding key reforms proposed by five different commissions. In its submission, the party emphasised its support for holding elections under a proportional representation system.

Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar shared this information with reporters after submitting the party’s opinion in a spreadsheet to the consensus commission. The submission was made to Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the commission, at its office in the Jatiya Sangsad Building.

Following the submission, Mia Golam Parwar stated that Jamaat-e-Islami had thoroughly reviewed the reform commission recommendations under the leadership of party amir Shafiqur Rahman before finalising their written opinions.