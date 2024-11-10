Chief adviser seeks Singapore's support to bring back laundered money

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged Singapore to help recover billions of dollars laundered from Bangladesh and help minimise the cost of migration from the country.

The chief adviser made the call when Singapore's ambassador to Bangladesh Derek Loh called on him at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka, stated a press release.

"A lot of money was siphoned off from Bangladesh to a number countries including Singapore," Dr Yunus told ambassador Loh as they spoke for about an hour.

"We need full cooperation from Singapore," he said. Ambassador Loh pledged to cooperate with Dhaka.

Dr Yunus also urged the island nation to work with Dhaka in its goal to significantly cut the cost of recruitment of workers from Bangladesh.