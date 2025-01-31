Chief Adviser to open Amar Ekushey Book Fair on 1 Feb

The layout of the book fair will remain similar to last year, with some adjustments, Sarker Amin said, adding, "Due to the proximity of the metro rail station, the exit gate has been moved closer to the temple gate".

Four entry and exit points will be available at TSC, Doyel Chattar, the MRT basing plant, and the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

Food stalls will be organised along the IEB boundary, while 30 washrooms have been installed across the fair venue this year, the highest number in the fair's history, said Sarker Amin.

Security will be ensured by police, RAB, Ansar, and intelligence agencies, with over 300 CCTV cameras installed across the venue, while archways will be set up at all entry and exit points.

Like previous years, the main stage of the fair will be on the Bangla Academy premises while book unwrapping and "Lekhak Bolchi" stages will be set up on Suhrawardi Udyan premises.