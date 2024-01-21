UN secretary general lauds Sheikh Hasina's leadership

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and commended her leadership.

He made the remarks while Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud met him on Sunday afternoon on the sidelines of the Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

During the meeting, the UN secretary general also appreciated Bangladesh's vital role in the call for reforming global financial architecture.

He also praised prime minister Sheikh Hasina for championing a number of UN-led global processes.