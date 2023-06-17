PM Hasina returns from Switzerland

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14-15 June.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 01:55 am.

The flight departed Geneva International Airport at 11.50am Geneva time (3.50pm BST).

Earlier, on 13 June, Sheikh Hasina reached Geneva on a four-day official visit to Switzerland.

On 14 June, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief Flippo Grandi called on the prime minister at her place of residence.

Later, the prime minister called on president of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at Palais de Nations. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland was signed there.