5 Bangladeshi sailors held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen

Several Bangladeshi sailors have been held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen for nearly 10 months.

In early February, once 20 seamen on three ships en route from Oman to Saudi Arabia disembarked in Yemeni, they were captured by Houthi rebels, reported Kerala-based media The New Indian Express on Sunday.

According to the Indian media outlet, 13 of the 20 sailors captured by Houthi rebels are from India while other seven are nationals of Bangladesh and Egypt.