Dr Yunus’ statement tantamount to sedition: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has slammed Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, saying that his recent appeal to the international community is tantamount to sedition.
Addressing a press briefing at the AL president’s political office at Dhanmondi on Thursday afternoon, he said, “He (Dr Yunus) called upon the international community… such a statement falls under sedition as per the laws in Bangladesh. It is also a blatant violation of international laws.”
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, noted that the Nobel laureate had urged various countries to take initiative for a mid-term election in Bangladesh. “His activities are unlawful, and it undermines the nation on the global stage. He belittled the country, despite being a Nobel laureate. Does it suit him?”
The minister described Dr Yunus' activities as a conspiracy against the nation at a time when he is being tried. “It indicates that Dr Yunus is conspiring to save himself from the trial. I call upon the government and others concerned to take actions against him as per laws.”
He also claimed that his statement on issuing ‘shoot at sight’ order is being misinterpreted and that there were no directions for opening fire at the protesters. Besides, he has no information that the army men fired shots after imposition of the curfew.
“Everything is being investigated,” he added.
Awami League organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, and relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam were present at the press briefing.