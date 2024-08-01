Dr Yunus’ statement tantamount to sedition: Quader 

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has slammed Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, saying that his recent appeal to the international community is tantamount to sedition.

Addressing a press briefing at the AL president’s political office at Dhanmondi on Thursday afternoon, he said, “He (Dr Yunus) called upon the international community… such a statement falls under sedition as per the laws in Bangladesh. It is also a blatant violation of international laws.”