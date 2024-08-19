Complaint filed with ICT against Hasina, Menon, Inu, 25 others
A complaint was filed Monday with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against 27 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former ministers Obaidul Quader, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Huq Inu for committing alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.
The other prominent accused in the complaints are - Anwar Hossain Monju, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, Hasan Mahmud, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder and former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun.
Md. Abul Hasan, father of ninth grader Shahriar Hasan Alvi, 15, who was gunned down during the recent student movement, filed the complaint against 27 people, including Sheikh Hasina and her associates and 500 unnamed others, with the investigation agency of the ICT.
The plaintiff filed cuttings of different newspapers and other documents with his complaint.
He brought allegation of genocide and crimes against humanity under sections 3(2), 4(1) (2) of The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.