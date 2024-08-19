Complaint filed with ICT against Hasina, Menon, Inu, 25 others

Md. Abul Hasan, father of ninth grader Shahriar Hasan Alvi, 15, who was gunned down during the recent student movement, filed the complaint against 27 people, including Sheikh Hasina and her associates and 500 unnamed others, with the investigation agency of the ICT.

The plaintiff filed cuttings of different newspapers and other documents with his complaint.

He brought allegation of genocide and crimes against humanity under sections 3(2), 4(1) (2) of The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.