Bangladesh loses remittance worth Tk 750b in hundi: CID

CID chief and additional inspector general (IGP) of police Mohammad Ali Mia said they launched an investigation after the recent instability in the dollar market in the country.

The agents of Bkash, Nagad, Upay and other MFS were involved in laundering money through illegal hundi trading, he added.

The racket has laundered around Tk 250 billion in the last four months, the CID investigation revealed.

CID’s Financial Crime and Cyber Crime Unit has arrested 16 members of the gang from Dhaka and Chattogram.

The CID recovered 34 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 1 tab, 33 SIM cards, 10 cheque books, and cash of Tk 1.04 million (10,46,680) from their possession. Moreover, Tk 34.65 million (3,46,47,229) were found in three of the recovered SIMs.