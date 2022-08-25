Contempt of court rule issued against Cox’s Bazar DC, SP

Nine respondents are Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Secretary Farhina Ahmed, Department of Environment (DoE) Director General (DG) Abdul Hamid, Cox’s Bazar DC Md Mamunur Rashid, SP Md Hasanuzzaman, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Imran Hossain Sajib, Cox’s Bazar Sadar UNO Mohammad Zakaria, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge and Cox’s Bazar DoE Assistant Director Md Saiful Ashraf.
Lawyers Manzil Morshed and Ripon Bare stood for the writ petitioner.
Morshed said the High Court gave a verdict to preserve the hills and stop cutting them down and protect the environment on 19 July, 2012, and directed the respondents to implement the verdict.
However, defying the court order, houses and structures are being built in Cox’s Bazar and Ukhiya by damaging hills. From this perspective, the court issued the rule.