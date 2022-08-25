Contempt of court rule issued against Cox’s Bazar DC, SP

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against nine people including the Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) for failure to put an end to hills cutting, UNB reports.

The HC asked the respondents why action will not be taken against them for not implementing its directions on the issue.

A bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the rule after hearing a writ petition.