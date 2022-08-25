Bangladesh

Contempt of court rule issued against Cox’s Bazar DC, SP

Prothom Alo English Desk
Contempt of court rule issued against Cox’s Bazar DC, SP

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against nine people including the Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) for failure to put an end to hills cutting, UNB reports.

The HC asked the respondents why action will not be taken against them for not implementing its directions on the issue.

A bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the rule after hearing a writ petition.

Nine respondents are Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Secretary Farhina Ahmed, Department of Environment (DoE) Director General (DG) Abdul Hamid, Cox’s Bazar DC Md Mamunur Rashid, SP Md Hasanuzzaman, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Imran Hossain Sajib, Cox’s Bazar Sadar UNO Mohammad Zakaria, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge and Cox’s Bazar DoE Assistant Director Md Saiful Ashraf.

Lawyers Manzil Morshed and Ripon Bare stood for the writ petitioner.

Morshed said the High Court gave a verdict to preserve the hills and stop cutting them down and protect the environment on 19 July, 2012, and directed the respondents to implement the verdict.

However, defying the court order, houses and structures are being built in Cox’s Bazar and Ukhiya by damaging hills. From this perspective, the court issued the rule.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment