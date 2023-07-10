Local lawmakers' followers assault when removing illegal connections: Titas MD

Managing director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) Md Harunur Rashid Mullah has alleged that sometimes staff of his organisations have to face assaults from supporters of local lawmakers when they move to take action against illegal gas connections in different areas in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Manikganj, reports UNB.

"But after an attack when we seek cooperation from local lawmakers to do our job, we get it," he said while addressing a press conference at Titas Gas Bhaban in the city on Monday.

Titas Gas has been responsible to distribute natural gas through pipelines across the capital city Dhaka and adjoining districts including Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Tangail, Cumilla with a huge coverage area having 2.8 million consumers.

Mullah informed that Titas has been looking for a financier to implement a Tk 120 billion project to replace the existing old pipelines with new ones to stop leakages.