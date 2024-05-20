Govt to launch Bangabandhu peace medal, draft policy gets a nod

This medal will be awarded every two years, with each time it will be awarded mainly to a person or an institution.

The cabinet has given approval to the draft of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Medal Policy, 2024 for awarding this medal. According to the policy, the monetary value of this medal will be US $100,000. Besides, an 18 carat gold medal, weighing 50 grams, and a certificate will also be given to the recipient of the award.

The policy was approved in the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday morning.