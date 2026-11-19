Intelligence reports to police
Saboteurs’ targets now include state installations
Sources concerned said saboteurs were attacking police installations and police personnel in an attempt to force them to fire. But the government is talking about alternatives to firing.
Activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and banned Chhatra League attacked Tungipara police station in Gopalganj on Tuesday and set it on fire. Eight police vehicles and eight motorcycles were burned in the fire. Seven police personnel were injured in the attack. They are now receiving treatment at a hospital.
The incident of setting fire to Tungipara police station in Gopalganj is not the only one. Earlier, incidents of crude bomb explosions had taken place targeting Pallabi police station in Dhaka and the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police.
Sources concerned say saboteurs are targeting important state installations. In the coming days, they are planning attacks on police stations and important state installations. They also have plans to disrupt road and water transport communications.
Police say security has been strengthened at important state installations. Security has also been increased on highways.
As of Tuesday, over 11 days, arson attacks had been carried out on 57 vehicles and crude bombs had exploded at 70 locations across the country. Thirty-five cases have been filed in connection with these incidents. Sixty people have been arrested.
According to police information, these acts of sabotage took place across the country from 7 to 17 November. During this period, a police vehicle was damaged in a cocktail bomb explosion. In addition, crude bombs were exploded at two police installations.
Today, a text message from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that police had arrested 71 members of the Awami League, whose wactivities in the country are banned, over the past 24 hours. They were arrested on allegations of involvement in sabotage.
Police Headquarters spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo that if anyone, in the name of programmes organised by a banned organisation, attempts to deteriorate law and order, disrupt public safety, engage in sabotage or violence, or obstruct public movement, the police will take necessary measures in accordance with the prevailing law.
The police official said that, considering the possible situation surrounding the programme, police intelligence surveillance and security preparedness would be in place.
Deploying more police, BGB and SRB would not help either. This is because saboteurs know that members of law enforcement agencies will not fire.
Police would remain alert to protect people’s lives and property as well as public and private assets. However, police would also be mindful to ensure that no innocent person is harassed. At the same time, police would ensure the highest level of professionalism in carrying out their duties.
Increased preparations surrounding the lockdown
Police sources said preparations had been made in view of the nationwide “lockdown” programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country, for Thursday. Additional police would be deployed to maintain security across the country, including Dhaka.
Block raids and checkpoint operations have been intensified. Security has been strengthened at the entry points to the capital. Long-distance buses are being searched.
Incidents of vehicles being set on fire and crude bombs being exploded by people arriving on motorcycles have been taking place. Therefore, motorcycles moving around the capital are also being searched.
During a visit to the capital on Wednesday, checkpoints were seen set up in the Badda, Rampura and Hatirjheel areas, where long-distance buses, passengers’ bags and motorcycles were being searched.
Several police officers on duty at the checkpoints told Prothom Alo that they were working to prevent anyone from carrying out sabotage ahead of the lockdown programme.
Police have recovered more than two kilograms of gunpowder from a leader of the banned Chhatra League in the Mirpur area of the capital. Police say the gunpowder had been brought to Dhaka from Meherpur for sabotage.
A senior police official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that despite deploying 2,000 police personnel, 10 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and SRB in Gopalganj, the police station had still been attacked.
Deploying more police, BGB and SRB would not help either. This is because saboteurs know that members of law enforcement agencies will not fire, he said.
He added that importance was being given to collecting advance intelligence and increasing checkpoints to tackle sabotage.
Regarding preparations surrounding the lockdown programme, Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch chief Shafiqul Islam said adequate measures had been taken to ensure the safety of Dhaka residents in view of the lockdown programme announced by the banned Awami League.
Intelligence surveillance had been increased. Additional police would be deployed. Block raids and checkpoint operations were underway. Police were prepared to prevent any kind of disorder and chaos.
The DB official said that the promotion of various programmes on social media was also being taken seriously. Their authenticity was being verified, and necessary measures were being taken to prevent them.
Police have recovered more than two kilograms of gunpowder from a leader of the banned Chhatra League in the Mirpur area of the capital. Police say the gunpowder had been brought to Dhaka from Meherpur for sabotage.
What the police are considering to tackle sabotage
Sources concerned said saboteurs were attacking police installations and police personnel in an attempt to force them to fire. But the government is talking about alternatives to firing.
Police have suggested to the government that the situation be handled politically or through the presence of party leaders and activists. At the same time, the police are focusing on ensuring that state installations are not attacked. They are also prioritising bringing those directly involved in sabotage swiftly under the law.
A senior police official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that despite deploying 2,000 police personnel, 10 platoons of BGB and SRB in Gopalganj, the police station had still been attacked. Deploying more police, BGB and SRB would not help either.
This is because saboteurs know that members of law enforcement agencies will not fire, he said. He added that importance was being given to collecting advance intelligence and increasing checkpoints to tackle sabotage.
Gunpowder had been brought to Dhaka from a border area of Meherpur to plan arson and sabotage in various locations, including Mirpur in the capital. The DB says a central leader of the banned Chhatra League was coordinating the operation through WhatsApp.
A police source said a large amount of money was being spent on sabotage by former ministers and members of parliament who are fugitives abroad, as well as leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations. They are now working to stop the flow of funds for sabotage.
In a district, police officials held a meeting in the presence of a minister with leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations regarding the recent situation.
Addressing the police, they said that during the Awami League government, whenever BNP leaders and activists gathered somewhere, police would arrive at the scene within five minutes. Why were police now unable to do so?
A senior district police official then said that previously, leaders and activists of the Chhatra League and Jubo League would be present on the ground and help police by providing information. Now police were not receiving any information from BNP leaders and activists.
Gunpowder brought from Meherpur
Gunpowder had been brought to Dhaka from a border area of Meherpur to plan arson and sabotage in various locations, including Mirpur in the capital. The DB says a central leader of the banned Chhatra League was coordinating the operation through WhatsApp. Three people, including a Chhatra League leader, have been arrested in the case. A total of 2 kilograms and 290 grams of gunpowder were recovered from them.
These details were disclosed by DB chief Shafiqul Islam at a press conference at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Centre on Mintoo Road in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
The arrested individuals are Mamun Or Rashid (27), a former student of the Management Department at Islamic University and joint convener No. 1 of Chhatra League; Ibrahim Hossain Moon (50), an executive member of the Awami League and former president of the Rajshahi University Chhatra League unit; and Meghla Milli (41), a Jubo League leader. The process of taking legal action against the arrested individuals is underway.
Shafiqul Islam said intelligence agencies had received information that an organised group was planning sabotage with the aim of destabilising the country. Citing information obtained during interrogation, he said Mamun had stated that he had collected gunpowder from a border area through a Chhatra League office-bearing leader in Meherpur for the purpose of setting fire to various government and private installations in Dhaka, including Mirpur, carrying out sabotage and creating panic among the public.
He later brought the gunpowder to Dhaka through a Mirpur Chhatra League leader for delivery to Ibrahim Hossain and Meghla Milli. A central leader of the banned Chhatra League was coordinating the operation through WhatsApp.