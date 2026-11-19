Activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and banned Chhatra League attacked Tungipara police station in Gopalganj on Tuesday and set it on fire. Eight police vehicles and eight motorcycles were burned in the fire. Seven police personnel were injured in the attack. They are now receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident of setting fire to Tungipara police station in Gopalganj is not the only one. Earlier, incidents of crude bomb explosions had taken place targeting Pallabi police station in Dhaka and the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police.

Sources concerned say saboteurs are targeting important state installations. In the coming days, they are planning attacks on police stations and important state installations. They also have plans to disrupt road and water transport communications.

Police say security has been strengthened at important state installations. Security has also been increased on highways.